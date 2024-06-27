Short Interest in NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF) Drops By 96.7%

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (OTCMKTS:NBPVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NB Private Equity Partners Price Performance
Shares of NBPVF stock remained flat at $20.25 on Thursday. 630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. NB Private Equity Partners has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.00.
About NB Private Equity Partners
