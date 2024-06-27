Short Interest in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Decreases By 66.7%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Price Performance

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock remained flat at $156.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.91. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1-year low of $146.33 and a 1-year high of $169.00.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers isolation valves, pressure control valves; leak detection with tracer gases, air, and leak detection solutions; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and diaphragm pumps.

