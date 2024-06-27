Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Decreases By 63.7%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PSGFF remained flat at 0.21 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.23. Precious Shipping Public has a 1-year low of 0.20 and a 1-year high of 0.29.
