Short Interest in Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF) Decreases By 63.7%

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PSGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Precious Shipping Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PSGFF remained flat at 0.21 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.23. Precious Shipping Public has a 1-year low of 0.20 and a 1-year high of 0.29.

About Precious Shipping Public

Precious Shipping Public Company Limited owns and operates dry bulk ships on a tramp shipping basis worldwide. The company is involved in the chartering and owning of ships, as well as invests in marine transportation and manages ships. It owns and operates 38 ships, including 9 Supramax, 8 Ultramax, and 21 Handysize with a total capacity of 1,657,579 deadweight tons.

