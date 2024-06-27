Short Interest in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Decreases By 68.7%

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the May 31st total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SAI.TECH Global Stock Performance

Shares of SAI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 458,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,008. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. SAI.TECH Global has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers.

