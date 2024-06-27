Short Interest in TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Drops By 75.0%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOBAF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. TAAT Global Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand.

