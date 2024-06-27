Short Interest in TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Drops By 75.0%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOBAF remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday. 196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.11. TAAT Global Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.
About TAAT Global Alternatives
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TAAT Global Alternatives
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAAT Global Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.