Short Interest in United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Rises By 200.0%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS UBAB traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $48.00. 1,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.42. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 27.14%. Analysts forecast that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

