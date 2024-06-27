Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Rises By 343.7%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 343.7% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Trading Up 12.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VSBGF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 3,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,752. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

