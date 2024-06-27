Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Acquires 382 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,871,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,458. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

