Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 246,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.45. 232,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.