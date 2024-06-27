Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $1,399,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 353,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,855,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,007,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,299,447. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $187.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average of $154.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

