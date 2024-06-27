Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 604,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 756,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Sidus Space in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sidus Space alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sidus Space

Sidus Space Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Sidus Space had a negative return on equity of 129.78% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Sidus Space

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sidus Space stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 4.78% of Sidus Space as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sidus Space

(Get Free Report)

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sidus Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sidus Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.