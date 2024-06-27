Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Copa by 67.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 2.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copa by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,638,000 after purchasing an additional 68,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Copa by 103.3% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 113,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,571. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.14. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $78.12 and a 12 month high of $121.20.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

CPA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

