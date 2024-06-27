Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,374 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $149.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPE traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.30. 633,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

