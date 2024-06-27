Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 514,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 209,386 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 199,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 132,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFAC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.21. 362,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,137. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.