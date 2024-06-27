Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $3,135,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,042,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $24,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 115,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.