Signet Financial Management LLC Has $156,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.3 %

VOD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.77. 1,485,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

