Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $39,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth $971,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.56. 3,293,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,677,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.41. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield bought 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

