Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $50.73. 353,699 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

