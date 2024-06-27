Signet Financial Management LLC Has $30.93 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $30,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,117,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776,348 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,990,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,299,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,377.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,345,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,039. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

