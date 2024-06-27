Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after acquiring an additional 62,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.59. The company had a trading volume of 30,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,826. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $180.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

