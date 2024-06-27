Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.36.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $597.65. 222,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,511. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total transaction of $2,527,410.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $16,054,895 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.