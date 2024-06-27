Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,246 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $268.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,822. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day moving average is $251.11. The firm has a market cap of $403.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

