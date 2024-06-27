Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 5,151 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.61. The company had a trading volume of 46,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,441. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

