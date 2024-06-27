Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Tesla Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,836,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,103,117. The company has a market cap of $624.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.