Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 98,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 195,111 shares.The stock last traded at $19.06 and had previously closed at $18.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on SLN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $568.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $8,862,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

