Sinecera Capital LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Sinecera Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sinecera Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTES. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $978,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 412.1% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

NYSEARCA VTES traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.03. 6,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,503. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.56.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

