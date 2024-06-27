SingularityNET (AGIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $664.07 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $664.07 million and $95.46 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,116.76 or 1.00014693 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00079463 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,419,566,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,419,566,631.1911309 with 1,287,504,779.6453247 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.67749564 USD and is down -6.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $111,185,951.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

