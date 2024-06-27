Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Short Interest Down 93.9% in June

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKVI remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259. Skinvisible has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15.

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and other markets.

