SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

SL Green Realty has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -151.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

SLG stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

