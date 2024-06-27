SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

Get SM Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SM

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM traded down $5.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,788,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,826. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.