SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM opened at $48.42 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 848.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 785,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 44.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,126,000 after buying an additional 358,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,669,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

