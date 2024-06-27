SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $48.42

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.42, but opened at $44.85. SM Energy shares last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 1,038,701 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

SM Energy Stock Down 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in SM Energy by 848.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 785,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SM Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,326,000 after purchasing an additional 493,427 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,163,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,126,000 after purchasing an additional 358,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

