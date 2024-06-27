SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in June

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SMTGY stock remained flat at $2.75 on Thursday. 3,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663. SMA Solar Technology has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

SMA Solar Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

