SMI Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,099 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.00.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $816.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.31, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $737.20 and a 200 day moving average of $686.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.