SMI Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,166 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

