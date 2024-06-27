SMI Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.93 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 673.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 39,704 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 11.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 321,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after buying an additional 33,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

NYSE:CAH opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.62. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.11 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

