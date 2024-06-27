SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New $21.02 Million Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,469,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $21,020,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up 5.9% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

