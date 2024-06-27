SMI Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $167.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $176.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

