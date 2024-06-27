SMI Advisory Services LLC Takes $3.42 Million Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000.

Shares of IEV stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $58.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

