SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.25, but opened at $27.40. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 1,810,591 shares.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

