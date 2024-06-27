Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.86

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.86 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Sondrel shares last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 457,433 shares changing hands.

Sondrel Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.37 million and a P/E ratio of -125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Sondrel Company Profile

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

