SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Insider Sells $67,532.64 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,659,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

