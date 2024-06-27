S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $448.91. 1,051,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,763. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.44. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16. The company has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

