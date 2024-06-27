SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SP Plus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SP Plus

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). SP Plus had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 868.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.