SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Purchased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,895 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 109,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.