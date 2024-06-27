SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,942 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.96% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $206,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $921,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 405,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,165. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

