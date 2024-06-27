SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 74,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 23,930 shares.The stock last traded at $152.81 and had previously closed at $152.43.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $698.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $150.12.

Get SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGLV. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,862,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.