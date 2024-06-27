Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 6,475.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Spectra7 Microsystems Price Performance
Spectra7 Microsystems stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.09. 13,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.71.
About Spectra7 Microsystems
