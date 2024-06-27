Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) CEO Sells $440,686.26 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SFM stock opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 54,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,436,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,496,000 after acquiring an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

