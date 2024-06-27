Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $732.00

Shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 732 ($9.29) and traded as low as GBX 732 ($9.29). Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 732 ($9.29), with a volume of 84,315 shares trading hands.
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The firm has a market cap of £715.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 732 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 732.
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.